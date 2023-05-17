Dayton Record Fair returns to American Czechoslovakian Club this weekend

Tandy encourages music lovers to arrive earlier in the day before the vendors’ selections are picked over. He also said attendees should bring cash because not all vendors accept credit cards or other online payments.

Explore Dayton caterer to reopen marketplace at downtown Dayton Premier Health building

“Being surrounded by thousands and thousands of records to browse through is always great, but the conversations I have with other vendors and customers are the best part of a record fair for me,” Tandy said. “The type of person that attends a record fair is often a music fanatic, and sharing stories with someone that has deep passion for a particular title or artist is always fun if you’re obsessed with records and music too.”

The American Czechoslovakian Club is located at 922 Valley St., Dayton. Admission is $5 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and $10 for early bird entry starting at 10 a.m. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.