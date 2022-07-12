Dayton restaurant celebrating Christmas in July by bringing back fan-favorite cocktail

A Dayton restaurant is celebrating Christmas in July by bringing back a fan-favorite cocktail this week.
“Christmas came early this year! Bonefish Grill is gifting guests by bringing back their fan-favorite Winter White Cosmo as the ultimate Christmas in July special,” a press release from the restaurant said.
The Winter White Cosmo is a shaken up cocktail with Reyka Vodka, Cointreau, St. Germain Elderflower liqueur, white cranberry juice, fresh lime juice and topped with frozen cranberries, the press release explained.
Bonefish Grill, located at 2818 Miamisburg Centerville Road in Dayton, will have the cocktail now through Sunday, July 17.
The cocktail is also available for carryout as a cocktail kit.
For more information, visit www.bonefishgrill.com
