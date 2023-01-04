dayton-daily-news logo
X

Dayton restaurant expands hours at new location

Credit: Facebook Photo

Credit: Facebook Photo

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
Updated 44 minutes ago

The Catering House by Christopher’s, located at 4211 Linden Avenue, is adding Friday dinner service and expanding weekend breakfast hours to kick off the new year.

The Dayton restaurant is operated by Christopher’s Restaurant and Catering owners Dave and Erika Krites.

Christopher’s Restaurnt and Catering, previously located at 2318 E. Dorothy Lane in Kettering, closed its doors on June 15 after being “unable to reach mutually agreeable terms” to renew their lease, according to a letter the owners previously posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

ExploreDIY craft studio with splatter room now open in Dayton area

The couple opened the doors to its new location in the former Pizza Hut building near the corner of Linden Avenue and Woodman Drive in early October.

The Catering House by Christopher’s is open 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays for Homecooked Favorites Night, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays for Prime Rib and Chef’s Features Night and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays for Breakfast Service.

ExploreDry January: Downtown Dayton explores the trend

The restaurant also offers carryout by calling 937-299-0089 or delivery via DoorDash. Currents menus are available on the restaurant’s website.

For more information about The Catering House by Christopher’s, visit the restaurant’s Facebook page.

In Other News
1
DIY craft studio with splatter room now open in Dayton area
2
Warped Wing launches new look ahead of ongoing expansion
3
Bill’s Donut Shop reopens after holiday hiatus
4
Old Scratch Pizza to open today in Beavercreek
5
Wild Axe Throwing expanding in Beavercreek

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top