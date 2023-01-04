Dayton restaurant expands hours at new location

The Catering House by Christopher’s, located at 4211 Linden Avenue, is adding Friday dinner service and expanding weekend breakfast hours to kick off the new year.
The Dayton restaurant is operated by Christopher’s Restaurant and Catering owners Dave and Erika Krites.
Christopher’s Restaurnt and Catering, previously located at 2318 E. Dorothy Lane in Kettering, closed its doors on June 15 after being “unable to reach mutually agreeable terms” to renew their lease, according to a letter the owners previously posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page.
The couple opened the doors to its new location in the former Pizza Hut building near the corner of Linden Avenue and Woodman Drive in early October.
The Catering House by Christopher’s is open 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays for Homecooked Favorites Night, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays for Prime Rib and Chef’s Features Night and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays for Breakfast Service.
The restaurant also offers carryout by calling 937-299-0089 or delivery via DoorDash. Currents menus are available on the restaurant’s website.
For more information about The Catering House by Christopher’s, visit the restaurant’s Facebook page.
