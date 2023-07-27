Dayton Society of Artists celebrates 85 years with member exhibit

The Dayton Society of Artists is celebrating a long history in the arts community with its annual juried exhibition, “reMEMBERed.”

The collection is made up of work from dozens of DSA members and spans several mediums. This year, the annual exhibit serves to acknowledge and honor the DSA’s 85th anniversary.

The exhibit’s name came easily because “it emphasizes the DSA’s exploration into its archives to see what all has changed, remember those who have laid the path for our organization to continue to grow, as well as highlight the reason why our organization still exists today: our members,” DSA Director Josephine Bell said.

DSA began in 1938 as the Dayton Society of Painters and Sculptors, which worked with the Dayton Art Institute to hold exhibitions until the society opened its own gallery at 48 High Street over two decades later. In 2016, the Dayton Society of Painters and Sculptors made the name change to be inclusive of all of the community’s artists, regardless of medium, according to the DSA. The gallery still stands at the Victorian-style home on High St. even after more than half a century.

Coinciding with the anniversary celebration, the DSA launched a fundraising campaign to uphold the non-profit’s mission of connecting, supporting and educating artists and the Dayton community. The 85 for 85 campaign called on DSA members and community supporters to donate $85 in celebration of the longevity and future of the organization. DSA is still collecting donations through its website to reach its goal of $8,500.

Explore Middletown Arts Center exhibiting works by artists in this region

The show, which runs until Aug. 26, was juried by Terry Hitt, a retired University of Dayton art professor and former DSA vice president. Hitt selected award winners in three categories including best in photography, best in watercolor and best overall. Paul Rienzo took home first place overall for his piece “The Innocent and the Damned,” Jim DeLange’s “The Eyes Have It” took second place and Debbie Lam won third place with “Unlock My Rusty Heart.” Charlene Fox’s “Breezy Buzz” was named best in watercolor, and “Café Scene in Old Havana” earned Judd Plattenburg best in photography.

Hitt also named several honorable mention pieces in his assessment of the collection including Shannon Grecula Parsons’s “Blackbird in the Blue Bush,” Evelyn Mahrt’s “Full Moon Influence,” Yufeng Wang’s “Maiden of Spring” and Enid Tangeman’s “Pick One.”

Every member of DSA had the opportunity to enter one piece in the exhibit. The full list of exhibiting artists, provided by DSA, includes the following artists:

Alison Bour, Allyson Mushovic Shank, Annie Kuzma, Arlene Branick, Barbara Mandell, Barbara Rose, Barbara Weinert-McBee, Bill Franz, Bisi Bowie-Morton, Bonnie Kuntz, Brenda Becton, Bruce Campbell, Bruce Soifer, Carol McNeeley, Carol O’Neal, Charlene Fox, Cydnie King, David Bignell, Debbie Lam, Debora F. Hurst, Elisabeth Rothschild, Elisha Frontz, Elissa Inman Porter, Emily von Stuckrad-Smolinski, Enid Tangeman, Erica Keener, Evelyn “Hadeev” Hargrove, Evelyn J. Mahrt, Gabriele Ruisinger-Mueller, Gae Helton. Gavin Mead, Ginny Baughman, Jeanne Rusnak Fehskens, Jeremy Mudd, Jerry Allison, Jim DeLange, Jim McCullough, Jo Anne Vincent, Judd Plattenburg, Jude Simmons, Kate Huser Santucci, Kathleen Caffery, Kathy A. Moore, Kay Hissong, Kenneth Sagstetter, Kevin McNeeley, Kim Shelton, Lauren Wells, Libby Morgan (Slauenwhite), Linda Hart, Linda Phillips, Linnea Albers, Margie McCullough, Maria Ann McGinnis, Mark Echtner, Mark Freytag, Marsha Pippenger, Mary Beth Whitley, Melanie Morrett, Michael Surber, Michelle Brandt, Mikee Huber, Nancy Dankof, Nancy Shuler, Nicol Hockett, Paul Rienzo, R. Darden Bradshaw, Renee Hopson, Rhonda Duncalf, Ron Rollins, Ryan Taylor, Samantha Farkas, Samantha Wott (S. Wolf), Sarah Brashears, Sarah Wrona , Shannon Grecula Parsons, Stephanie de la Rosa, Suzi Hyden, Tamiko Stump, Teresa Olavarria, Todd Muskopf, Tracy Foskuhl, Virginia Burroughs and Yufeng Wang.

Explore 10 great things to do in Dayton this weekend

The DSA gallery is open on Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m. or by appointment. For more information or to donate to the 85 for 85 campaign, visit https://daytondsa.org/.