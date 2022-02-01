Dayton’s non-alcoholic bottle shop receives national shoutout on Thrillist

A Jan. 26 article on Thrillist, a digital food and travel publication headquartered in New York City, featured Ghostlight Coffee’s non-alcoholic bottle shop concept. The article, titled “These Non-Alcoholic Bottle Shops Are Helping Mindful Drinkers Thrive,” highlighted shops across the U.S. that are helping non-drinkers celebrate like everybody else — with a tasty, often bubbly, beverage.

“Shane Anderson decided to dedicate a corner of his coffee shop in Dayton, Ohio to non-alcoholic spirits and officially opened Ghostlight Coffee and Bottle Shop in December,” reads the Thrillist article. “Anderson said he was compelled to open the shop because there are very few spaces in Dayton that cater to people who don’t drink alcohol, despite the growing number of people who choose to abstain.”