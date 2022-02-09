Dayton’s scenic trail network receives national recognition

The AFAR article published last summer, titled “5 Urban Trails That Connect U.S. Cities to the Great Outdoors,” focused on the best urban green spaces in the country.

“The Little Miami Scenic Trail runs 78 miles from Cincinnati to Springfield in Ohio, making it one of the nation’s longest paved multiuse trail networks,” reported AFAR. “A large portion of the trail borders the banks of the Little Miami River, allowing pedestrians to get off foot to kayak or canoe instead.”