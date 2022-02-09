Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Dayton’s scenic trail network receives national recognition

Miami Valley Cycling Summit Century Ride participants will venture along the Little Miami Scenic Trail. CONTRIBUTED

caption arrowCaption
Miami Valley Cycling Summit Century Ride participants will venture along the Little Miami Scenic Trail. CONTRIBUTED

What to Know
By Sarah Franks
11 minutes ago

AFAR travel magazine put the Little Miami Scenic Trail on a list of the U.S.’s must-see trails.

The AFAR article published last summer, titled “5 Urban Trails That Connect U.S. Cities to the Great Outdoors,” focused on the best urban green spaces in the country.

“The Little Miami Scenic Trail runs 78 miles from Cincinnati to Springfield in Ohio, making it one of the nation’s longest paved multiuse trail networks,” reported AFAR. “A large portion of the trail borders the banks of the Little Miami River, allowing pedestrians to get off foot to kayak or canoe instead.”

ExploreDayton Donut Fest returns with 11 participating bakeries

Other destinations featured in the article included The Presidio in San Francisco, California, the S-Line Urban Greenway in Jacksonville, Florida, and The White Oak Bayou Greenway and Trail in Houston, Texas.

AFAR went on to highlight some of Dayton’s natural gems, including Caesar Creek and John Bryan.

“As the longest single path in the Miami Valley network, the well-shaded Little Miami Scenic Trail connects many of the region’s towns and cities, including the historic downtown areas of Loveland, Milford, and Lebanon,” reported AFAR. “Two state parks, John Bryan and Caesar Creek, can be reached from the trail, as well as a number of eateries and breweries to unwind and refuel. The entire Cincinnati region has 116,000 acres of protected greenspace, including 351 parks and nearly 40 nature preserves.”

In Other News
1
OSCAR WATCH: The Neon screened nominees in nearly every category
2
ON THE MENU: Dayton chefs tell us what they’d serve at their Bengals...
3
Dayton foodie shops offering specialty Bengals treats ahead of Super...
4
Dayton Donut Fest returns with 11 participating bakeries
5
IT’S BACK: Dayton brewery’s annual Undie Run returns downtown

About the Author

Follow Sarah Franks on twitter

Sarah joined the Dayton Daily News team in fall of 2019 covering general assignment. Since then, Sarah has covered the higher education beat, authored a daily COVID-19 column and currently covers Greene County.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top