Delight dad’s tastebuds and support Dayton: Here’s your local Father’s Day food gift guide

Where to buy: Steak kits can be purchased on The Pine Club’s website.

Cost: Prices vary between $130-$230 per box.

More info: thepineclub.com/shop/steaks

🌟Whiskey Pecan Fudge Brownie and Just Add Whiskey Kit from Dorothy Lane Market

The Whiskey Pecan Fudge Brownie is the newest addition to Dorothy Lane Market’s Killer Brownie line-up. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: Gina Weathersby Credit: Gina Weathersby

Does your dad have a penchant for sweets and high-quality liquor? Dorothy Lane Market has created the “Best Dad Ever” box that comes with their latest iteration of the Killer Brownie, the Whiskey Pecan Fudge Brownie, as well as Bittermilk Whiskey Sour Mix, Peak Extra Large Ice Cube Trays and Poppy Popcorn Smoky Texas Popcorn.

The Whiskey Pecan Fudge Brownie, which is infused with the flavor of barrel-aged whiskey and topped with crunchy pecans, Heath toffee pieces and chocolate chips, is sure to inspire some emotion from even the most stoic father. The Best Dad Ever kit comes with four of these special brownies. Your dad can also become his own mixologist with Dorothy Lane Market’s Bittermilk Whiskey Sour Mix, which pairs best with your father’s favorite whiskey or bourbon. The kit also comes with Peak Extra Large Ice Cube Trays that make 2.25-inch ice cubes that are designed to keep your drink colder.

As if that wasn’t enough, the Best Dad Ever kit also comes with Poppy Popcorn Smoky Texas Popcorn, which is spice-rubbed popcorn splashed with just a hint of molasses that pairs nicely with whiskey. The bag contains nine cups of popcorn.

Where to buy: Dorothy Lane Market’s website.

Cost: $70

More info: shop.dorothylane.com/Item/BestDadEver

🌟Personalized charcuterie board from Dayton Charcuterie Gal

Charcuterie board by Dayton Charcuterie Gal. Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Those who wish to give their father an upscale food-related gift this Father’s Day should look no further than the personalized charcuterie boards created by the Dayton Charcuterie Gal. It’s no secret that charcuterie boards, with their assortments of meats, cheeses, artisan bread, olives, fruit and nuts, are having a moment right now.

Each assortment created by the Dayton Charcuterie Gal is artfully arranged on wooden boards that bring a bit of sophistication to casual snacking.

Where to buy: To purchase a custom charcuterie board from the Dayton Charcuterie Gal, send her an email at dytcharcuteriegal@gmail.com or a direct message on Facebook or Instagram.

Cost: Prices vary.

More info: www.facebook.com/dytcharcuteriegal

🌟A bottle (or two) of Mutt’s Sauce

Charlynda Scales is shown with four flavors of her family recipe multi-purpose sauce, originally developed by her grandfather, Charlie "Mutt" Ferrell, Jr. Credit: Tammy L. Brown Credit: Tammy L. Brown

For that father in search of the next big spoonful of flavor, Mutt’s specialty sauce delivers in spades. Crafted in Dayton, Mutt’s multi-purpose specialty sauce comes in a variety of flavors such as Ghost Pepper and Sweet & Spicy. As an added bonus, Mutt’s is a veteran-owned business.

Where to buy: Mutt’s Sauce can be purchased online or at a variety of stores in the Miami Valley.

Cost: A variety pack of Mutt’s Sauce that includes the Ghost Pepper, Sweet & Spicy and Gluten-Free Original flavors is available for $29.

More info: www.muttssauce.com

🌟Beer from a local brewery

Yellow Springs Brewery's Springer Golden Ale with Raspberries in cans. SUBMITTED

Given the fact that Dayton is home to many premier breweries, hunting down a six-pack of quality, local beer is fairly effortless. Local breweries The Dayton Beer Company, Warped Wing Brewing Company, Branch & Bone Artisan Ales and Yellow Springs Brewery offer customers a way to take home their favorite brews. Customers can also pick up their favorite local beer at The Barrel House in downtown Dayton.

Where to buy: Visit each brewery’s website to learn more about purchasing their products: The Dayton Beer Company | Warped Wing Brewing Company | Branch & Bone Artisan Ales | Yellow Springs Brewery

Cost: Prices vary.