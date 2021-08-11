Dew as brew: Alcoholic Mountain Dew about to become reality

Mountain Dew is letting loose.
A Tuesday report from CNBC stated that PepsiCo and Sam Adams brewer, Boston Beer, are collaborating to create the first ever “Hard Mountain Dew,” containing 5% alcohol by volume. The drink is also said to contain zero sugar.
According to the article, Boston Beer will develop and produce the alcoholic beverage and Pepsi will sell, deliver and market the product. Hard Mountain Dew is expected to become available early next year.
“Pepsi has been trying to use the heft of the Mountain Dew name for several years to move the soda into new categories, like energy drinks,” reported the CNBC article. “The company launched Mtn Dew Rise Energy earlier this year. According to Euromonitor, Mountain Dew holds about 7% market share in carbonated soft drinks, putting it in fifth place.”
A Mountain Dew spokesperson was not immediately available at the time of this report. This story will be updated when more information is available.