Dew as brew: Alcoholic Mountain Dew about to become reality

A Tuesday report from CNBC stated that PepsiCo and Sam Adams brewer, Boston Beer, are collaborating to create the first ever “Hard Mountain Dew,” containing 5% alcohol by volume. The drink is also said to contain zero sugar.

According to the article, Boston Beer will develop and produce the alcoholic beverage and Pepsi will sell, deliver and market the product. Hard Mountain Dew is expected to become available early next year.