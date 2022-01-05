DINING UPDATE: 2 Dayton restaurants make temporary closure announcements related to COVID

A downtown Dayton staple and a popular pizza destination at The Mall at Fairfield Commons have decided to make adjustments this week as they continue to navigate the COVID pandemic.
Thai 9, located at 11 Brown St. in the Oregon District in downtown Dayton, posted to its Facebook on Tuesday, explaining it would be closed until Friday.
“Thai 9 will be closed today, Tuesday, January 4th, as we are awaiting COVID test results for several staff members,” stated the post. ‘We are working very hard to make sure everyone is safe and can enjoy their visit at Thai 9 without any worries. We plan to re-open with our regular business hours Friday, Jan 7th. (lunch 11:30am-2:30pm, dinner: 5:00pm-9:30pm). Our sincerely apologies for this late update and we appreciate your understanding.”
Spinoza’s Pizza & Good Spirits, located at 2727 Fairfield Commons Blvd. in Beavercreek, announced Tuesday that its indoor dining would be closed until further notice. Carryout will still be available with curbside service.
“Due to industry-wide labor shortages and the current spike in COVID cases, our dining room is closed until further notice,” stated the post. “The Spinoza’s Bar will be open on a day-to-day basis when staffing is available. Please check Spinozas.com for daily operational updates. Spinoza’s ToGoZahs takeout is available with curbside service starting at 4pm. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your continued support.”
