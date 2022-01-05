DINING UPDATE: 2 Dayton restaurants make temporary closure announcements related to COVID

Thai 9, located at 11 Brown St. in the Oregon District in downtown Dayton, posted to its Facebook on Tuesday, explaining it would be closed until Friday.

“Thai 9 will be closed today, Tuesday, January 4th, as we are awaiting COVID test results for several staff members,” stated the post. ‘We are working very hard to make sure everyone is safe and can enjoy their visit at Thai 9 without any worries. We plan to re-open with our regular business hours Friday, Jan 7th. (lunch 11:30am-2:30pm, dinner: 5:00pm-9:30pm). Our sincerely apologies for this late update and we appreciate your understanding.”