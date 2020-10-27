Documentary about Memphis Belle, iconic WW II bomber on view locally, premieres this week

In 1943, the Memphis Belle flew into Dayton during a war bond tour of 30 cities. The tour, a way to raise money and boost morale, was dubbed the “26th mission.”

Two years later the plane was “sitting in a boneyard” until the city of Memphis rescued it, according to the station’s website. In 2005 the Air Force Museum began a 13-year restoration.

Crowds gather around the B-17F Memphis Belle to get a better look at the conclusion of its unveiling ceremony at the Memphis Belle exhibit inside the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, May 16, 2018. The Memphis Belle is the most famous Flying Fortress, having been the first able to return to the United States following 25 combat missions over occupied Europe during World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo/Wesley Farnsworth)

Interviews with the curator and restoration crew about the insights and challenges of the long restoration mission and first-hand accounts taken from combat diaries of the bomber’s dangerous missions are part of the documentary.

More information about the documentary can be found at https://thinktv.org/memphis-belle-the-final-mission/.