Documentary commemorating D-Day to premiere at National Museum of the U.S. Air Force

The premiere of “Into Flight Once More,” a documentary narrated by Academy Award nominee Gary Sinise concerning World War II, will be held Saturday, June 4 at 7 p.m. at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.
Directed by Adrienne Hall, the film chronicles the journey of a squadron of fully restored WWII-era airplanes that went across the Atlantic Ocean in 2019 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day.
As the 78th anniversary of D-Day approaches, a celebration is being planned at the National Museum that includes the WWII Traveling Memorial, a flyover and tours of the historic planes. On June 6, 1944, Allied forces stormed several breaches in the Normandy region of France, a turning point in World War II which led to the liberation of Western Europe from the Nazis.
HOW TO GO
What: “Into Flight Once More”
Where: National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, 1100 Spaatz St., Dayton
When: Saturday, June 4; VIP reception: 5:30 p.m.; Film premiere: 7 p.m.
Cost: $100 per person for VIP reception and film premiere; $20 per person for film premiere only
Tickets: Call 937-255-3286 or visit https://www.nationalmuseum.af.mil/
More information: www.intoflightoncemore.com.
