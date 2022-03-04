Downtown brewery celebrating ‘10 Beers for 10 Years’

With their first 10th anniversary beer purchase, customers will be offered a stamp card that they can fill up with stamps for each anniversary beer purchased. The more stamps collected, the bigger the prize.

“We’re going to have a fun year looking back on our celebrated history in Dayton but will also be looking ahead to make the next 10 years even better,” said LeAnna Galyk, director of marketing for Lock 27 Brewing. “We are always in pursuit of trying new and different things, as we’ve consistently done over the past 10 years. We’ve been on quite the ride so far, but we’re ready to blow the next 10 years out of the water and show Dayton what we’re really capable of.”

The re-released beer will be available at both the Dayton and Centerville Brewpubs. Centerville’s Lock 27 is located at 1035 S Main St.

To stay up to date with the month’s upcoming anniversary re-release, follow Lock 27 on Facebook.