Downtown Dayton restaurant partners with House of Bread for charity dinner

The Foundry in downtown Dayton is donating 20 percent of its dinner proceeds on Monday, Nov. 20 to House of Bread.

House of Bread is a nonprofit organization founded in 1983 with the belief that no one deserves to go hungry. The organization strives to prevent hunger by serving a hot, nutritious lunch daily.

“As a new member of the Dayton community looking to create an impact, The Foundry is making it a mission to support local nonprofits in their efforts to uplift the city and its people,” a press release from the restaurant said.

On the third Monday of each month the restaurant spotlights a local charitable organization and donates 20 percent of its dinner proceeds to that organization. Last month, The Foundry partnered with Gala of Hope for its charity dinner series.

The Foundry, located at 124 Madison St., is an American rooftop restaurant serving chef-driven cuisine from a wood fire oven and a cocktail program featuring bourbon, beer and wine. The restaurant is open 4 to 11 p.m. on Mondays with the kitchen closing at 10 p.m. Reservations can be made via OpenTable.

For more information, visit www.thefoundryrooftop.com or the restaurant’s Instagram page (@thefoundryrooftop).