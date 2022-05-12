Downtown Dayton restaurant to feature 4-course dinner with legendary California winemaker

Below are the pairings for the night:

First Course:

- 2021 Dry Hop Chardonnay Pét Nat

- Ensalada de Granja (carrots, turnips, chapulines, queso fresco, vinaigrette limon)

Second Course:

- 2021 Domo Arigato Ramato Pinot Gris

- Tostada (whipped goats cheese, asparagus, peas, matcha)

Third Course:

2021 Freddo Sangiovese

Salmon (mole verde, charred broccolini, pepita dukkah)

Fourth Course:

- 2021 Tang sparkling white piquet

- Fruit tart

Gay said the 4-course meal sounds like it embodies spring to her.

“Whenever creating a meal to pair with wines, there is often times a lot of speculation involved,” Gay said. “Sometimes dishes on paper should/shouldn’t work with a particular type of wine. It is always a bit nerve wrecking to try them together and put your theories to the test.”

Gay added it is always an honor to eat dishes created by Chef Guzman.

Caption Sueño, located at 607 E. 3rd St. will host Winemaker Andrew Jones' and his personal catalog of the people and places he values most. The wine will be paired with a menu created by Executive Chef Jorge Guzman (pictured). Credit: Submitted Photo

Guzman was recently given his third James Beard nomination and is a finalist. The James Beard Award is the most prestigious award of the culinary/hospitality world, Gay said. The winners in the Restaurant and Chef categories will be announced on June 13.

Tickets for the 4-Course Dinner with Winemaker Andrew Jones of Field Recordings are $85 and can be purchased by clicking here. The dinner will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

After the wine dinner, Sueño is throwing a wine and torta pop-up from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Gay will be pouring an exclusive list of limited wines. Those interested in the pop-up, should email lauren@suenodyt.com to RSVP.

For more information about Sueño, visit www.suenodyt.com.