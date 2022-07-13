Downtown Dayton restaurant to host 3-course cochinita dinner

- Pork cochinita dinner with black beans, rice, cebollas encurtidas, tortillas, and salsa xni-pek

- House made tres leches cake with dulce de leche topping

Chris O’Hearn from Parcel Wine out of Cincinnati will provide wine pairings for this dinner.

The three-course cochinita dinner is $58 per person. The optional wine pairing is $23.

Spots are available from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. To reserve your spot, click here.

Sueño is located at 607 E. 3rd Street. For more information, visit www.suenodyt.com.