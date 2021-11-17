dayton-daily-news logo
Downtown tavern adds stand-up comedy to entertainment lineup

What to Know
By , Dayton
18 minutes ago

Stand-up comedy and weekly comedy open mics are coming to the Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. 4th St. in downtown Dayton.

Beginning Saturday, Nov. 20, live stand-up comedy showcases will be held every third Saturday followed by live comedy stand-up open mics held every Tuesday.

“It’s always been our mission to embrace every form of visual and performing arts at the Yellow Cab,” said Brian Johnson, Yellow Cab Tavern marketing manager, in a release. “Adding stand-up comedy is a natural step to continue growing our efforts. We’re excited to welcome professional comics every third Saturday and then work with developing comics during our open mics on Tuesdays.”

This Saturday, six professional comics will take the stage including Phil Pointer, Gwen Sunkle, Carrie C. Wyatt Lutz, Cameron Meyers and Jack Snodgrass.

ExploreOregon District to host comedy and arts festival

Presale tickets and more information is available at https://ten-high-productions.square.site/. Every Tuesday at 7 p.m., first-time and amateur comics will sign up to test new material at the weekly open mic. Entry for comics and attendees is free.

“Almost nobody is just great at their craft right out of the gate,” Johnson said. “Our Tuesday comedy open mics are a great opportunity for new and up and coming comics to practice their jokes and get their name out there in front of a supportive audience.”

HOW TO GO

What: Monthly Professional Comedy Showcases

Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. 4th. St., Dayton

When: Third Saturday of every month; Doors open at 7:30 p.m.; Comedy begins at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets: $7 presale; $10 at the door

More info: https://ten-high-productions.square.site/

What: Weekly Open Mic

When: Every Tuesday; Comics sign up at 7 p.m. with comics taking the stage at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: Free entry

