Downtown tavern adds stand-up comedy to entertainment lineup

Explore Oregon District to host comedy and arts festival

Presale tickets and more information is available at https://ten-high-productions.square.site/. Every Tuesday at 7 p.m., first-time and amateur comics will sign up to test new material at the weekly open mic. Entry for comics and attendees is free.

“Almost nobody is just great at their craft right out of the gate,” Johnson said. “Our Tuesday comedy open mics are a great opportunity for new and up and coming comics to practice their jokes and get their name out there in front of a supportive audience.”

HOW TO GO

What: Monthly Professional Comedy Showcases

Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. 4th. St., Dayton

When: Third Saturday of every month; Doors open at 7:30 p.m.; Comedy begins at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets: $7 presale; $10 at the door

More info: https://ten-high-productions.square.site/

What: Weekly Open Mic

When: Every Tuesday; Comics sign up at 7 p.m. with comics taking the stage at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: Free entry