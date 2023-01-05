dayton-daily-news logo
DPAA announces medical leave for artistic director Neal Gittleman

The Dayton Performing Arts Alliance announced Thursday that Neal Gittleman, artistic director and conductor of the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, is on medical leave to recuperate from a surgical procedure.

Associate conductor Patrick Reynolds will conduct the orchestra throughout Gittleman’s recovery. Gittleman is tentatively expected to return to the podium in early spring.

Gittleman was diagnosed with intermediate-stage prostate cancer in late 2021.

“The good news is that there’s a very high probability of a cure,” said Gittleman, in a release. “The bad news is that recovering from surgery will keep me off the podium for a while.”

“The Dayton Performing Arts Alliance family extends its warmest wishes to Neal as he recovers,” says DPAA President and CEO Patrick Nugent and DPAA Board President Ed Tomme in a joint statement. “Neal is a pillar of our organization. His dedication and contributions to the arts and the community are unmatched, and we look forward to his triumphant return to the podium.”

Reynolds, a University of Dayton music professor, has conducted SuperPops concerts, Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra’s Young People’s Concerts, and Magic Carpet programs for many years. Most recently, he conducted DPAA’sHometown Holiday” production featuring the one-act opera “Amahl and the Night Visitors.”

The DPAA says Gittleman’s procedure went well and he is resting at home. The organization asks the public to respect his privacy throughout his recovery. Any cards or words of encouragement can be sent to Neal Gittleman c/o DPAA, 126 N. Main St, Suite 210, Dayton, OH. 45402.

For information about DPAA’s 2022–2023 season, visit daytonperformingarts.org.

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

