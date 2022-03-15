DPO salutes Beethoven, Strauss this weekend at Schuster

At its Vienna premiere in December 1813, Ludwig van Beethoven praised his Seventh Symphony as one of his best works. Created during a time of war as Napoleon planned his invasion of Russia, the exuberant, lively work, written in four movements, is popular within the classical repertoire.

“It’s many people’s favorite Beethoven symphony, and while I shouldn’t play favorites, let’s just say there’s no Beethoven symphony I love more than the Seventh,” said DPO artistic director and conductor Neal Gittleman. “It was certainly the first of the nine I really fell hard for. The piece’s rhythmic energy is infectious, which is probably what (composer Richard) Wagner, who hardly had anything nice to say about anyone’s music other than his own, to call it ‘the apotheosis of the dance.’ And he’s kind of right. Every one of the piece’s four movements has a dance-y quality to it, even the slow movement, which is more ‘stately’ than ‘slow.’”