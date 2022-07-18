dayton-daily-news logo
El Meson to celebrate 44th anniversary with dishes from each generation

El Meson is celebrating its 44th anniversary Wednesday, July 27 through Saturday, July 30 with a menu dedicated to the restaurant’s past, present and future.

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
1 hour ago

El Meson is celebrating its 44th anniversary next week with a menu dedicated to the restaurant’s past, present and future.

“Each year is a milestone for us,” Bill Castro, owner of El Meson said, in a release. “We don’t take for granted the longevity we’ve experienced here in the Miami Valley, and we couldn’t be more excited to honor each generation with this special menu we’re presenting.”

The restaurant, located at 903 East Dixie Drive in West Carrollton, will celebrate Wednesday, July 27 through Saturday, July 30 from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. with a special six item menu representing each generation of the restaurant.

The restaurant started as “The Pizza Queen” in 1978, transformed into “PQ International” with the addition of some traditional Colombian fare, and eventually transitioned into “El Meson” as we know it today.

“From the dishes that initially engrained us here in the community to what we would become known for today and what may be on the horizon as we welcome our Third generation manager, we can’t wait to share some delicious food with the community,” Castro said.

El Meson’s anniversary menu will feature the following dishes:

Past - Pizza Queen

- Exotic Burrito

- Mexican Pizza

Present - El Meson

- Mediterranean Octopus

- Birria Tacos (Slow cooked shredded beef with cheese, cilantro and onions in corn tortillas. Served with a consommé sauce.)

Future - Third and Fourth Generations

- Bocadillo Steak Sandwich (Flank steak marinated in a brioche bun with provolone cheese, roasted pimentos, arugula, and chimichurri)

- Pintxos de Gambas (Garlic shrimp skewers)

Anyone interested in attending the celebration are encouraged to make a reservation at www.elmeson.net.

About the Author

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

