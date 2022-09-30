El Meson to feature Italy-inspired menu after recent trip

During “Inspired by Italy” week from Oct. 12 through Oct. 15, El Meson will have a special menu of small plates, entrees, cocktails, fusion dishes and more for customers to try.

“Hand rolled pasta, unique seafood preparations, hand carved prosciutto are all dishes we’re thinking about for the special menu,” Castro said. “But there really has been so many inspiring dishes to choose from. We’ll finalize the Italy menu with a few surprises soon but it will be full of exclusive and interesting dishes.”