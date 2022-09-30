BreakingNews
El Meson to feature Italy-inspired menu after recent trip

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
26 minutes ago

After a recent trip to Italy, local restaurateurs Bill Castro and Mark Abott are bringing a taste of Italy to El Meson.

“You can’t just read about a country’s culture and food or watch it on a TV screen. You have to experience it to get the full understanding,” said Castro, an El Meson partner.

During “Inspired by Italy” week from Oct. 12 through Oct. 15, El Meson will have a special menu of small plates, entrees, cocktails, fusion dishes and more for customers to try.

“Hand rolled pasta, unique seafood preparations, hand carved prosciutto are all dishes we’re thinking about for the special menu,” Castro said. “But there really has been so many inspiring dishes to choose from. We’ll finalize the Italy menu with a few surprises soon but it will be full of exclusive and interesting dishes.”

Castro and Abott said they have taken more than 22 years of annual culinary and wine excursions to countries all over the globe.

“We’re citizens of the world and have had the privilege to experience all of these unique places,” Castro said. “We’re honored to be able to share what we learn and taste with our friends and family back home.”

Reservations are encouraged for “Inspired by Italy” week. For more information, visit www.elmeson.net.

About the Author

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

