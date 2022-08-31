BreakingNews
August business news in Dayton: 2 openings, 3 closings, 3 moves, 5 project updates
Empanada Fest kicks off today at El Meson

El Meson is hosting Empanada Fest at their restaurant on East Dixie Drive in West Carrollton through Saturday, Sept. 3, starting at 4 p.m. daily.

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
31 minutes ago

El Meson is kicking off Labor Day weekend early by hosting Empanada Fest at its restaurant on East Dixie Drive in West Carrollton.

Starting today through Saturday, Sept. 3, guests will have a chance to try a variety of housemade empanadas.

“It all started when we were serving Bacon Empanadas at Kettering’s ‘Bacon Fest’,” said Bill Castro, owner of El Meson. “We started thinking about all of the other creative empanadas that we could make and decided to create this limited special menu for everyone to try this week!”

ExploreOwner of Giovanni’s in Fairborn dies at 74

From a “Bacon Empanada” to a gluten free “Colombian Veggie Empanada” the restaurant will be offering a total of seven different empanadas in addition to their standard fare.

“We have had empanadas on the menu for a long time, but we were excited to take this Labor Day weekend as an opportunity for our chefs to get creative with this customer favorite item,” Castro said. “We’re very excited to serve a large variety of different empanadas, both meat and vegetarian, for all of our guests to enjoy.”

Other specialty empanadas include a “Birria Empanada” and a “Pork Belly Empanada.”

Guests will be able to order empanadas for their table or they can create a meal for themselves.

Empanada Fest starts at 4 p.m. daily. Reservations are highly encouraged.

For more information about Empanada Fest, visit the event’s Facebook page. To make reservations, visit www.elmeson.net.

ExploreBrown Street restaurant closed due to tax concerns

About the Author

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

