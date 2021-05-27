Enter now to win 1 of only 5 pairs of custom Butler County Donut Trail shoes

Participants collect stamps and fill in their official passport at each official stop along the trail, then once completed, each passport can be redeemed for a complimentary Donut Trail T-shirt. Obtaining a T-shirt “declares the passport recipient has become a ‘Certified Donut Expert,’” according to a release from BCVB.

Participants can complete the Donut Trail at whatever pace they’d like, even if it takes months or a whole year, according to Tracy Kocher, BCVB vice president. National Donut Day presents a special opportunity to make the accomplishment more memorable. T-shirts are awarded whenever the passport is complete.

New to 2021, the BCVB is giving away five pairs of custom Donut Trail shoes to five passionate fans.

There are usually 12 stops total along the Butler County Donut Trail, representing “a baker’s dozen locally owned, mom-and-pop donut shops,” though a 13th stop was added for the 2021 trail. The Donut Dude, which opened in Liberty Township at the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, is now stop 13.

Spanning 80 miles and taking approximately 4.5 hours to complete, over 28,000 people from all 50 states and 23 countries have completed the challenge, according to the BCVB. The trail has brought in over $3.5 million in economic impact to Butler County since its inception.

“Butler County, Ohio, is proud to be home to one of the highest numbers of donut shops per capita in the Midwest, with one donut shop for every 17,000 residents,” said Mark Hecquet, President & CEO of the Butler County Visitors Bureau. “The Donut Trail is just one of the many unique and innovative experiences in Butler County that provide lasting memories for families and individuals alike.”

Passports can be picked up in any of the participating donut shops or downloaded to a phone from the Donut Trail website, https://www.gettothebc.com/donut-trail.