Fan favorite flavor returns to Graeter’s Ice Cream

Graeter’s Ice Cream is announcing the return of what they call a “fan favorite” flavor.
Cheese Crown, first launched in 2016, was inspired by Graeter’s cheese crown Danish, which is the company’s most popular pastry, a press release from Graeter’s stated.
✨CHEESE CROWN✨— Graeter's Ice Cream (@graeters) April 7, 2023
Back for a limited time only! pic.twitter.com/2XGRoP0NzT
The cheesecake-flavored ice cream has cinnamon sugar pastry pieces and fondant icing flakes. The flavor is available for a limited time, the release said.
Customers can get a scoop of Cheese Crown at their nearest Graeter’s Ice Cream location or order a pint online. For more information, visit www.graeters.com.
