Fans should plan ahead for Warped Wing’s Whiskey Rebellion Day

Whiskey Rebellion Day is happening Saturday, Dec. 4 starting at 11 a.m. at both the original Warped Wing Brewing Company location in downtown Dayton and its Springboro Taproom. Whiskey Rebellion Special Reserve and all three variants will be on tap upon opening.

Warped Wing’s Whiskey Rebellion is a seasonal Russian Imperial Stout steeped in reclaimed bourbon barrels, marked with accents of chocolate and vanilla.