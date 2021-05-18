Fires at Riverside Asian market that family called ‘domestic terrorism’ ruled arsons

In January and February, police were called twice to the building at 4770 Airway Road, which houses International Foods market and Thai restaurant, Xuan Vietnamese-Thai Cuisine.

Riverside Fire Chief Daniel Stitzel said crews who responded on Feb. 25 found a small fire between the ceiling and the roof of the building. The fire caused damage to wood trusses and the insulation, he said.

In January, the properties were damaged sometime between Jan. 25 night and Jan. 26, according to a Riverside Police report. Graffiti was found outside the building and there was a smell of gasoline inside. The report says a maintenance person discovered a fire in the range hood of the restaurant that damaged the hood.

The police report says the owner of International Foods, Ban Van Mai, showed police video of two men climbing a ladder on the side of the building at around 2 a.m. during the January incident to get closer to a security camera and cover it with black spray paint.

His daughter, Thu Mai, said in January that her family was targeted because they are Asian-American. She said her family has complete faith in the police to do their jobs and that the people who vandalized the building would be brought to justice. She called the incident “domestic terrorism,” because the people who committed the crime were trying to cause bodily harm.

She said her family had been in that location for at least 25 years and felt they were part of the community. Her family will not be intimidated, she said.

“What they’re doing is complete cowardice,” she said at the time of the people who vandalized her family’s store. “Their intention is trying to scare us and that’s not happening.”

Mangmeesub said he does not have plans for what comes next. He doesn’t have the money to open a new restaurant right now, he said.

He said he had been getting checks in envelopes he didn’t ask for, and wanted to thank those people, but said he has no plans right now to do a GoFundMe or anything similar.

Mangmeesub said he doesn’t have a way to thank the people who have been sending him money, but appreciates they noticed his family having a hard time and wanted to help.

He added he is worried that one day he’ll wake up and the whole building will be gone if he stays open.

“So I think I’m making the right decision that I’m leaving,” Mangmeesub said.

