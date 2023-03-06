First African American Master Blender coming to Dayton’s Wright-Dunbar district

“We are thrilled to host such a distinguished guest and offer an exclusive experience to our attendees of the Dayton community,” said event organizer Stephanie Wessling. “It’s going to be an evening to remember.”

Tickets for the event are $30 for general admission seating, $50 for VIP seating and $20 for standing bar seating. Guests are encouraged to dress their best. The evening will feature Uncle Nearest cocktails and a tasting, light nibbles and Uncle Nearest swag.

After the event, there will be a bottle signing in the tent and a cigar lounge set up on W. Social’s outdoor patio. The patio is complete with heaters.

Representatives with Uncle Nearest stated, “We are looking forward to speaking to the Dayton community in a historic neighborhood like Wright Dunbar. It’s a great opportunity to share our story and celebrate the women of influence.”

This event is part of Uncle Nearest’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) Old Fashioned Challenge. According to the release, $2 from each general admission ticket sold, $4 from each VIP ticket sold and $1 from every Old Fashioned cocktail sold during the event will be donated to help raise $1 million for HBCUs.

For more information about the event or to purchase tickets, visit www.westsocialtapandtable.com.