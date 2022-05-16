First bonus flavor of summer now available at Graeter’s Ice Cream

It’s that time of the year again. Graeter’s Ice Cream has released its first bonus flavor of the summer.
The ice cream shop is now scooping... Strawberry Cheesecake 🍓🍰.
Strawberry Cheesecake is described as rich cheesecake ice cream mixed with strawberries and graham cracker pieces.
NOW SCOOPING: STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE 🍓🍰 It's time for Summer Bonus Flavors at Graeter's! We'll be releasing limited edition flavors all summer. Stop in today for our first flavor release, Strawberry Cheesecake. #SweetSummerFlavors pic.twitter.com/1srtZnYVgq— Graeter's Ice Cream (@graeters) May 16, 2022
The bonus flavor is one of five limited edition flavors of the summer.
“Each Bonus Flavor is considered a ‘Limited Time Only’ flavor, and once the flavor is gone from scoop shops and online, the flavor is retired for the year,” Graeter’s Ice Cream said.
Guests can find the flavor at their local scoop shops, the Graeter’s app or the Graeter’s online store.
Strawberry Cheesecake is available in all Graeter’s Ice Cream locations throughout Ohio, Chicago, Pittsburgh, Indianapolis and Kentucky.
