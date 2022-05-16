BreakingNews
2 injured in Dayton shooting Sunday
dayton-daily-news logo
X

First bonus flavor of summer now available at Graeter’s Ice Cream

Strawberry Cheesecake is the first of five summer bonus flavors at Graeter's Ice Cream.

Credit: Submitted Photo

caption arrowCaption
Strawberry Cheesecake is the first of five summer bonus flavors at Graeter's Ice Cream.

Credit: Submitted Photo

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
Updated 1 hour ago

It’s that time of the year again. Graeter’s Ice Cream has released its first bonus flavor of the summer.

The ice cream shop is now scooping... Strawberry Cheesecake 🍓🍰.

Strawberry Cheesecake is described as rich cheesecake ice cream mixed with strawberries and graham cracker pieces.

The bonus flavor is one of five limited edition flavors of the summer.

“Each Bonus Flavor is considered a ‘Limited Time Only’ flavor, and once the flavor is gone from scoop shops and online, the flavor is retired for the year,” Graeter’s Ice Cream said.

Guests can find the flavor at their local scoop shops, the Graeter’s app or the Graeter’s online store.

ExploreThe Nerve presents edgy ‘Friend Art’ at PNC Arts Annex

Strawberry Cheesecake is available in all Graeter’s Ice Cream locations throughout Ohio, Chicago, Pittsburgh, Indianapolis and Kentucky.

In Other News
1
Fashion Meets Food Truck Rally returns to Dayton this weekend
2
Poptek Records preps new Kris N indie rock EP
3
Heart Mercantile to hold grand opening celebration featuring pop-up...
4
Friday the 13th: What is so unlucky about it?
5
Dayton Philharmonic Chorus Director retires after 25 years of service

About the Author

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top