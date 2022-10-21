First-ever festival all about soup coming to Dayton next month

Another new festival they hosted earlier this year was the Dayton Birria Fest featuring all things Birria tacos and Birria-inspired dishes.

Organizers are still curating a vendor list for the event.

“If you own a mobile food operation or restaurant, make delicious soups or have an idea for a soup themed dish email theyellowcabfoodtruckrally@gmail.com for potential inclusion. All vendors must be able to or already have a mobile food permit from Montgomery County Health, the page said.

A full vendor list will be announced on Nov. 7. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.

Entry to this event is free. For more information about Dayton Soup Fest, visit the festival’s event page on Facebook.

The Yellow Cab Tavern is located at 700 E. Fourth Street, Dayton.