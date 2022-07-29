First-ever Mac and Cheese Fest coming to Dayton in September

- Kungfu BBQ

- Stoney’s Munchie Bar

- The Pizza Bandit

- EAT

- Chef Dane

- Twisted Taco

- The Forking Pierogi

- Chicken Head

- Home Cooked Vibez

A full list of vendors will be announced Monday, Aug. 15.

Mac and Cheese Fest, a new food festival featuring all things mac and cheese, is coming to The Yellow Cab Tavern on Saturday, September 3 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“These specialty food festivals provide a great opportunity for our small business, food vendor partners to get creative and try out new items.” Johnson said. “Of course, I am excited to try out all of the classic Mac n’ Cheese dishes but I am also very interested in some of the more fringe offerings our vendors are talking about like Mac n’ Cheese Pierogies, Mac n’ Cheese Calzones, and more.”

The Yellow Cab tavern recently hosted Dayton Birria Fest featuring all things Birria tacos and Birria-inspired dishes.

For more information about Dayton Mac and Cheese Fest, visit www.yellowcabfoodtrucks.com/dayton-mac-and-cheese-fest or the festival’s Facebook page.

The Yellow Cab Tavern is located at 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton.