First-ever Spirit Showcase happening this weekend at downtown Dayton distillery

Below is a list of spirits that will be available:

· Hendrick’s Lunar Gin

· Hendrick’s Orbium Gin

· Crystal Head Vodka

· Stoli Elit Vodka

· Hatozaki Finest Japanese Whiskey

· Hatozaki Small Batch Japanese Whiskey

· Cutty Shark Scotch

· Grand Corralejo Tequila

· Milagro Select Barrel Reserve Reposado Tequila

· Flor De Cana Centenial 12 Year Rum

· Selva Rey Owner’s Reserve Rum

· Armagnac Castarède Cognac

· Blood Orange Solerno

Combined Shape Caption Dayton Barrel Works is hosting its first-ever Spring Spirit Showcase April 30. Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Combined Shape Caption Dayton Barrel Works is hosting its first-ever Spring Spirit Showcase April 30. Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

“In addition, we’ll be showcasing all of our spirits, including our most recent gold award winners at the 2022 U.S. Open Whiskey Championship, Miami Valley Rye Whiskey, Gypsy Queen Absinthe Blanche and Altschul’s Corn Whiskey,” Umstead said.

Dayton Barrel Works, located at 318 E. Second St. in Dayton, was named one of the top five whiskey distilleries in the U.S. during the championship.

“Come on in! We have a big, open space,” Umstead said. “Assuming it’s going to be a nice day, we will have the patio doors open.”

Tickets will be available for purchase at the door. To purchase tickets online, click website.

For more information, call Dayton Barrel Works at 937-228-2337.