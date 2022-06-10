dayton-daily-news logo
X

Food Truck Friday: Rallies happening around the Dayton area

Thai1On is among a long list of food trucks that will be at the Xenia Food Truck Rally tonight. PHOTO / TOM GILLIAM PHOTOGRAPHY

Combined ShapeCaption
Thai1On is among a long list of food trucks that will be at the Xenia Food Truck Rally tonight. PHOTO / TOM GILLIAM PHOTOGRAPHY

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
34 minutes ago

What better way to celebrate the end of the work week than with a food truck rally!?

The Xenia Food Truck Rally and Yellow Cab Food Truck Rally are happening tonight with a mix of American, Mexican, Thai, South American, Asian, Soul, BBQ, Vegan, Pizza, Dessert and Coffee food trucks.

Below is the latest list of food trucks attending the rallies. Please note all food trucks are subject to change.

If you know of a food truck rally happening today, email natalie.jones@coxinc.com.

ExploreXenia native appears on ‘America’s Got Talent’: ‘Dream outside the box’

Xenia Food Truck Rally

- Mother Clucking Chicken Coop

- What The Taco

- Lilia’s Outside Cafe

- Cloudy Days Cotton Candy

- Smokin Barrels BBQ

- Childers Chimney Cakes

- Thai1On

- KC&J Hawaiian Ice

- Buckeye Burgers

- Mama Bearistas

Time: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: 150 S. Miami Avenue in Xenia

For more information: Visit Xenia Food Truck Rallies’ Facebook page

ExplorePEACH SEASON: How you can reserve your order from Peach Truck’s summer tour

Yellow Cab Food Truck Rally

- Courtlands Mobile Grill

- Empanadas & More

- Madd Marks

- IQuisines

- The Pizza Bandit

- Lit Litty’s

- Ma Dukes’ Street Food

- Tommy’s Double Barrel BBQ

- Macarons Galore

- Fifty5 Rivers Coffee

Time: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: 700 E. 4th Street in Dayton

For more information: Visit Yellow Cab Food Truck Rally’s Facebook page

In Other News
1
Father’s Day: Share memories of your father that bring you joy
2
NATIONAL ICED TEA DAY: McAlister’s Deli launches new ice cream
3
Xenia native appears on ‘America’s Got Talent’: ‘Dream outside the box’
4
PEACH SEASON: How you can reserve your order from Peach Truck’s summer...
5
TODAY: Centerville kicks off festive Party in the Park

About the Author

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top