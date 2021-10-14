dayton-daily-news logo
FOODIE ALERT: Frida’s Mexican Kitchen & Bar opens in popular restaurant space

Frida’s Mexican Kitchen & Bar has opened in the former space of Greenfire Fresh — formerly known as Greenfire Bistro — at 965 W Main St. in Tipp City. Frida’s owner and Troy resident, Rafael Ramirez, said he loves the people of Tipp City and is excited about the restaurant’s location.
Frida's Mexican Kitchen & Bar has opened in the former space of Greenfire Fresh — formerly known as Greenfire Bistro — at 965 W Main St. in Tipp City. Frida's owner and Troy resident, Rafael Ramirez, said he loves the people of Tipp City and is excited about the restaurant's location.

What to Know
By Sarah Franks
1 hour ago

An important address for foodies in Tipp City has reopened with a brand new face.

Frida’s Mexican Kitchen & Bar has opened in the former space of Greenfire Fresh — formerly known as Greenfire Bistro — at 965 W Main St. in Tipp City. Frida’s owner and Troy resident, Rafael Ramirez, said he loves the people of Tipp City and is excited about the restaurant’s location.

Though the restaurant is still waiting on its liquor license approval, a grand opening celebration will take place all day on Friday, Oct. 15 starting at 11 a.m. when the doors open. Ramirez said he’s hopeful the liquor license could be ready by next week.

Greenfire Fresh operated out of the space since 1998 under several names and one ownership change. It was originally opened as Chin’s Ginger Grill.

Explore‘No one else I’d rather have carry it on,’ said Voltzy founder to new owner before death

Before Greenfire’s closing in February of this year, Ramirez already thought the location would be ideal, but said he had no hopes of opening there because Greenfire had been there for so long. However, when the space became available, Ramirez knew the timing was right.

Since he was 17 years old, Ramirez has worked in the restaurant industry and has long dreamed of owning his own restaurant someday.

“I worked my way up,” Ramirez said. “From busboy to server, server to manager and now owner. It feels good but it’s a lot of work. You’re responsible for everything.”

ExploreFeb. 2021: Tipp City restaurant to shut down for good after 22 years, owner says

The restaurant will be open seven days a week, Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 a.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

In total, Frida’s will hire a total of 15 employees, including Ramirez’s wife and two sisters.

Frida’s has the classic Mexican restaurant dishes — fajitas, taco salad, burritos and more. It will also serve authentic dishes not found as often in the area including street tacos, sopes and a dish Ramirez said is rising in popularity in Mexico — Mexican sushi served deep fried.

Ramirez was born in Mexico, grew up in California and moved to the Miami Valley three and a half years ago when he began working at his cousin’s restaurant in Piqua, El Tequila Mexican Bar & Grill.

