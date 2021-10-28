Foodie freebie alert: Veterans eat free at Bob Evans on Veterans Day

“Giving back to our communities is a core value of our brand, and every November we look forward to honoring the men and women who have served our country with a free, farm-fresh meal as a token of our appreciation,” said Bob Holtcamp, president and CMO of Bob Evans Restaurants. “We invite all veterans and active duty military to join us on November 11 and look forward to honoring and celebrating them in the way Bob Evans knew best—with comforting food.”

Customers need to provide proof of service in order to enjoy a free meal. According to a Bob Evans release, accepted identification includes: US Uniformed Services ID Card, US Uniformed Services Retired Card, current Leave and Earnings Statement (LES), veterans organization card (i.e. American Legion, VFW), photograph of yourself in uniform, wearing uniform, DD214, and citation or commendation.