Foodie freebie alert: Veterans eat free at Bob Evans on Veterans Day

Bob Evans restaurants are celebrating Veterans Day on Thursday, Nov. 11 by offering a free meal to veterans and active duty military members. There will be seven dishes to choose for breakfast, lunch or dinner.
According to a release, Bob Evans himself was a military veteran, so supporting current and former military members has been an important part of the restaurant’s mission.
“Giving back to our communities is a core value of our brand, and every November we look forward to honoring the men and women who have served our country with a free, farm-fresh meal as a token of our appreciation,” said Bob Holtcamp, president and CMO of Bob Evans Restaurants. “We invite all veterans and active duty military to join us on November 11 and look forward to honoring and celebrating them in the way Bob Evans knew best—with comforting food.”
Customers need to provide proof of service in order to enjoy a free meal. According to a Bob Evans release, accepted identification includes: US Uniformed Services ID Card, US Uniformed Services Retired Card, current Leave and Earnings Statement (LES), veterans organization card (i.e. American Legion, VFW), photograph of yourself in uniform, wearing uniform, DD214, and citation or commendation.
“Veterans and active duty military guests can choose one of the following dishes when they dine in:
- Country Biscuit Breakfast: A buttermilk biscuit topped with one egg cooked-to-order, crumbled Bob Evans® Sausage, country gravy and cheddar cheese. Served with hash browns, home fries or fresh-cut fruit.
- The Mini Sampler: One egg cooked-to-order, hash browns, home fries or fresh-cut fruit, two sausage links, one turkey sausage link or two hardwood-smoked bacon strips and a freshly baked biscuit.
- Brioche French Toast: Two slices of griddled Brioche bread, dipped in real egg batter, vanilla and cinnamon. Served with butter and syrup and topped with powdered sugar.
- Buttermilk Hotcakes: Four fluffy buttermilk hotcakes served with butter and syrup.
- Soup & Salad Combo: Farmhouse Garden Side salad with choice of soup: Chicken-N-Noodles, Hearty Beef Vegetable or Cheddar Baked Potato. Served with freshly baked rolls or banana nut bread.
- Country-Fried Steak Dinner Bell Plate: Golden fried country fried steak smothered with country gravy and served with mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans and freshly baked rolls or banana but bread.
- Mushroom & Onion Chopped Steak Dinner Dell Plate: Chopped steak made with 100% U.S.-raised Black Angus beef topped with grilled mushrooms and onions. Served with mashed potatoes, gravy, broccoli and freshly baked rolls or banana nut bread.”
