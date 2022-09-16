BreakingNews
Bibibop Asian Grill plans to open Washington Twp. restaurant next year
Former Sugar Guild chef to host Saturday brunch at Dayton tavern

DD Pearson, former chef at The Sugar Guild, is hosting a Saturday brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Red Carpet Tavern on Wayne Avenue.

Credit: Natalie Jones

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
37 minutes ago

If you’ve missed her food, now is your chance to relive the delicious goodness.

The Sugar Guild, formerly located on Wayne Avenue next to Wheat Penny Oven and Bar, closed in late August. Pearson told Dayton.com after the restaurant closed, she started bartending at The Red Carpet Tavern.

“I suggested it (brunch) to the owners and they were more than excited to give us a try,” Pearson said.

The brunch will feature sausage gravy and biscuits for $12.50 and buckeye bubble waffles for $10.50. Pearson said she has also made a fresh batch of whiskey maple syrup. The syrup is made with real Haitian vanilla beans, straight from the island with love from her godmother Melanie Dupr, Pearson explained in a Facebook post.

Brunch will be available for carryout and dine-in. Guests can text pre-orders for carryout to 740-908-1699 with their name and pick up time.

Pearson said they are going to see how Saturday’s brunch goes and maybe next week add bacon and potatoes.

“The Red Carpet is a different vibe, but we love it,” Pearson said.

A full bar will be available and there will be games on the TVs, she added.

Pearson said she is continuing to look for a space to house her dream restaurant. If someone can draw up plans for a new wood-fire oven, she would love to cook breakfast and brunch for the community again. She is also booking private parties for the holidays and offering pre-order bakery items for those interested. For more information, call 740-908-1699.

For more information about The Red Carpet Tavern, located at 3301 Wayne Avenue in Dayton, visit the tavern’s Facebook page.

