Free bagels! Panera Bread offers daily incentive to vaccinated guests

From July 2 through July 4, vaccinated Panera customers can receive a free bagel daily, while supplies last. Bagel spread is not included in the promotion and the offer is only valid for in-café dining.

“From Plain, Sesame and Everything to Chocolate Chip and Cinnamon Swirl,” stated a Panera release. “Whether you like your bagel bread-sliced or cut through the middle, or prefer savory Asiago Cheese or sweet Cinnamon Crunch, if you are vaccinated the choice is yours for one free bagel daily during the promotion, while supplies last.”