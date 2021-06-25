Free bagels! Panera Bread offers daily incentive to vaccinated guests

Customers who have received the COVID-19 vaccine will soon be eligible to receive multiple free bagels at participating Panera Bread locations.
From July 2 through July 4, vaccinated Panera customers can receive a free bagel daily, while supplies last. Bagel spread is not included in the promotion and the offer is only valid for in-café dining.
“From Plain, Sesame and Everything to Chocolate Chip and Cinnamon Swirl,” stated a Panera release. “Whether you like your bagel bread-sliced or cut through the middle, or prefer savory Asiago Cheese or sweet Cinnamon Crunch, if you are vaccinated the choice is yours for one free bagel daily during the promotion, while supplies last.”
The release stated that Panera was proud to support the White House’s efforts to vaccinate Americans.
“During the past year, we have focused on uniting and serving our entire Panera family; our guests, associates. and communities. Today, we are proud to continue our work through support of the ‘We Can Do This’ campaign,” said Niren Chaudhary, CEO, Panera Bread. “We have come through one of our nation’s greatest crises by supporting one another, and now, together, we can all take a simple act that will help our communities overcome this pandemic.”
Panera Bread was not immediately available at the time of this report to say if customers would need to show proof of vaccination. We will update this story as soon as more information is available.