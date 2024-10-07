Free Dayton Metro Library event looks at what it means to be neurodivergent

According to activist group Specialisterne, the term neurodivergence was coined by Australian sociologist Judy Singer in the early 1990s as a “concept where neurological differences are to be recognized and respected as any other human variation.”

The group lists dyspraxia, dyslexia, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity disorder, dyscalculia, Autistic spectrum and Tourette syndrome as examples of these neurological differences.

The term was then popularized by a 1998 Atlantic article written by Harvey Blume, which specifically connects neurodivergence to rise of “geek pride” on the early internet.

Jenara Nerenberg is a graduate of the Harvard School of Public Health and author of “Divergent Mind: Thriving in a World That Wasn’t Designed for You,” a 2020 non-fiction book examining neurodivergence and its underdiagnoses in women.

“Between a flawed system that focuses on diagnosing younger, male populations, and the fact that girls are conditioned from a young age to blend in and conform to gender expectations, women often don’t learn about their neurological differences until they are adults, if at all,” wrote the author.

Nerenberg also created the Neurodiversity Project, which aims to support “the neurodivergent community through events, writing, speaking and community.”

The upcoming DML event will feature Nerenberg discussing her book as well as “a path forward to better support neurodivergent individuals.”

“Divergent Mind: Thriving in a World that Wasn’t Designed for You” is a free event open to all, with no registration required.

HOW TO GO

What: Divergent Mind: Thriving in a World that Wasn’t Designed for You

When: 6-7:30 p.m. Thurs., Oct. 10

Location: DML Main Library: 215 E. Third St., Dayton

More info: 937 463-2665 or dayton.bibliocommons.com