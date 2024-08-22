Free model expo this weekend at National Museum of US Air Force

Credit: Ty Greenlees Credit: Ty Greenlees

“We are happy to bring this experience back again in 2024 with even more participants and models.” said museum Deputy Chief of Special Events Lauryn Bayliff.

Placed throughout the museum’s wings, the hundreds of models will be featured alongsidereal aircraft and displays. Attendees will also get the chance to meet the modelers and learn about their model-making process.

“Last year the museum held its first Wings, Rails and Wheels Model Expo,” Bayliff said. “Seeing these scaled transportation-related models in the shadows of the museum’s aircraft was really awe-inspiring, and we received lots of positive feedback from both the modelers and museum visitors about making this a regular event.”

Guests should keep in mind the museum’s own exhibit of model aircrafts, The Kettering Model Collection, will not be showcased at the event. In 2022, all 624 pieces were removed for restoration and are planned to return in a new, purpose-built area in summer 2025.

Registration for displaying a collection at the Wings, Rails and Wheels Model Expo is now closed, however the event itself is free and open to the public.

How to go

What: Wings, Rails and Wheels Model Expo

When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 24

Location: The National Museum of the United States Air Force: 1100 Spaatz St., Dayton

More info: 937-255-3286 or nationalmuseum.af.mil