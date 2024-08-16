Jam sessions at Trail Town Brewing: ‘The biggest thing here is the community’

Lane, a pianist, and Sauers, a saxophonist, open and close these Thursday nights with a duet of off-the-cuff jams that seem to conjure the still-kicking spirit of Tom Waits.

In between the Lane/Sauers bookends are featured acts in the spotlight, which could be seen as a passing of the torch — from the elders to the next generation or, in some cases, the elders’ contemporaries — but the experience seems to be more shared than that.

After the featured act performs, Lane and Sauers play a few more songs to round out the evening. As an official night cap, the duo invites the featured act back to the stage — whether that be a singer-songwriter, a trio or a full band — and the combo powers through Tom Waits’ “Way Down in the Hole” together.

Each week’s rendition is different from the last. The only constants are the two figureheads calling out the song’s chords in real time while throwing to different musicians to solo over top of them.

By the last few measures of the song — and, effectively, the night — the crowd gets involved, too, culminating in a call-and-response of the “way down in the hole” refrain until Lane, whose piano serves as the rhythmic backbone, decides it’s time to hit the final A-minor chord.

The assembled band members flourish with their instruments, leaving everybody feeling like they were just a part of something special. By around 9:45 p.m., with the sun officially retired and the village’s noise ordinances in effect, the music halts until the next week, the next Thursday.

Depending on the weather, performances are either held indoors or on the outside stage — sometimes likened as “living room time” and the “campfire of local venues,” respectively.

The outdoor stage is surrounded by fencing adorned with Day-Glo and pop-art designs, like a bohemian Austin, Texas oasis in the middle of Yellow Springs. But even the outdoor stage lends itself to an intimate listening room experience as if it were indoors, offering storytellers and performers the idealistic conditions to share their art.

As equipment is filed in, sound engineer Andy Holquist sets up speakers and runs cables to his mixing console on the nearest table. He tunes his guitar (or banjo or both) in preparation for a random guest spot at a moment’s notice (i.e. at Lane’s or Sauers’ request), and the duo hosts then warm up the crowd for the main act.

The crowd’s attention quickly shifts from their poutine and IPAs to the music. Sauers plays sax with two pairs of glasses on his head, and Lane plays keyboard with a Coca-Cola bottle by her side. The two play off each other, like they have for years, not to upstage the guest artists, but to support them.

“The biggest thing here is the community,” Holquist said. “It being Yellow Springs, having this wonderful town allows us to express our art and doesn’t stifle us. The next thing, it’s got to be the people Sharon and Danny bring in. They really love what they do, and it really shows through in their heart when they get up and sing.”

Sharon and Danny have hosted many notable talents at Trail Town over these past few years, recently Noah Wotherspoon, Sam King + The Suspects, Sean Finnigan and Whiskey for Kids.

Songwriter Rachel Litteral even premiered her impressive debut album, “Relentless” (2024), at her Trail Town appearance this past May. Instead of performing with a band, Litteral opted for a solo set in the “comfortable” and “warm” environment that Sharon and Danny have harbored.

Litteral said these Thursdays are not about passing the torch; they’re about everyone holding the torch together for the love of music.

“This isn’t a big show; this is a sharing,” Lane said. “You come and share what you do, and you’re allowed to be real about it. You’re allowed to make mistakes. You’re allowed to forget the lyrics to your songs. Don’t worry about what might have happened or may happen. Just come and care.”

Lane said she feels she’s had some private concerts on these evenings because of the intimacy of the venue and the attentiveness of the listeners, and that “it’s like having them in your living room.”

Many others share those sentiments, too, as Sharon Lane and Danny Sauers continue to illuminate great artists and the magic of collaboration every Thursday night.

How to go

What: “Another Thursday” musician showcases

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Trail Town Brewing, 101 Corry St. Yellow Springs

Cost: Free