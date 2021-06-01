Free YMCA ‘Safety Around Water’ classes happening all month long

With Dayton’s kids and their families extra ready to hit community pools and beaches this summer, water safety can be especially important to keep in mind.
Local YMCAs are offering free “Safety Around Water” classes the entire month of June at the majority of Dayton area branches. The program will cover water safety and basic swimming skills, and is perfect for people with little or no experience.
“The YMCA’s Safety Around Water program can help you make sure they learn essential water safety skills, which can open up a world of possibilities for them to satisfy their curiosity safely,” according to a statement on the YMCA’s website. “That’s why we open our doors to the entire community for Safety Around Water.”
Spots are limited in the Safety Around Water program, so families are encouraged to register early. Pre-registration is required to participate.
To see available spots, dates and program times at your nearest YMCA, visit daytonymca.org/programs/safety-around-water-week or call your local YMCA to learn more.
At the majority of Dayton area YMCA branches, kids will meet once a week for 30 minutes for four weeks. However, at the Celina and Minster YMCA branches, classes will be one week long.
In addition to the free water safety program, teens entering 7th and 8th grade this fall are eligible for a free YMCA membership now through August 15. The free summer youth membership includes the opportunity to participate in a schedule of activities.
“The YMCA believes that teens in this age range can sometimes face a challenge of not having enough fun activities to do over the summer months; so, we are ready to be that fun and safe place that teens can go to over the summer to meet up, play sports, hang out and participate in some fun activities designed just for them,” the YMCA stated on its website.
For more information about the free youth membership, visit daytonymca.org/programs/free-7th-and-8th-grade-summer-membership.