French-inspired eatery in Troy now serving savory crêpes

Oh Crêpe, a French-inspired eatery in Troy, is adding savory crêpes to its menu for guests to have a new lunch or dinner option.
“I added savory crêpes because I want to be more of a traditional French crêperie that offers sweet and savory options,” said J.D.Winteregg, who owns the shop with his business partner, Seth Middleton. “We’re open all day, so we want people to know they can have lunch and dinner there as well - something delicious that won’t break the bank.”
Oh Crêpe, located at 79 Foss Way, is a business Winteregg wanted to start for roughly 20 years after studying and teaching in France.
“I want people to feel what I felt eating this and talking to people,” Winteregg said. “There (is) a saying, ‘Americans live to work and French people work to live,’ (the) idea that you slow yourself down, look at life, get to know people, get to know what you’re eating...”
Winteregg explained the savory crêpes are more of what you would find in France. He said they are working on sourcing premium ingredients as well as working within the constraints of how they can cook them to be able to provide more options.
Credit: Submitted Photo
Credit: Submitted Photo
Oh Crêpe features a savory crêpe called the “Julien,” which includes cooked, uncured, unsmoked ham with Emmental cheese, egg and a Dijon sauce. Winteregg said he is planning to add the “Luc,” a buckwheat crêpe with goat cheese, tomato, spinach, lardons (or none if you want a vegetarian dish), with a fig balsamic glaze on top next week.
The eatery also has an array of sweet crêpes, pastries, coffee and gelato. Winteregg said he plans to add a kids menu with smaller crêpes.
“Hopefully, you’ll feel like you’ve gone to a French crêperie with the options we provide,” Winteregg said.
If you haven’t had a crêpe before, Winteregg described it as “a very thin pancake with simple ingredients that is best eaten hot.”
Oh Crêpe is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, visit Oh Crêpe’s Facebook page (@ohcrepetroy) or TikTok page (@ohcrepetroy).
About the Author