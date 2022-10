French-inspired eatery in Troy now serving savory crêpes

Winteregg explained the savory crêpes are more of what you would find in France. He said they are working on sourcing premium ingredients as well as working within the constraints of how they can cook them to be able to provide more options.

Oh Crêpe features a savory crêpe called the “Julien,” which includes cooked, uncured, unsmoked ham with Emmental cheese, egg and a Dijon sauce. Winteregg said he is planning to add the “Luc,” a buckwheat crêpe with goat cheese, tomato, spinach, lardons (or none if you want a vegetarian dish), with a fig balsamic glaze on top next week.

The eatery also has an array of sweet crêpes, pastries, coffee and gelato. Winteregg said he plans to add a kids menu with smaller crêpes.

“Hopefully, you’ll feel like you’ve gone to a French crêperie with the options we provide,” Winteregg said.

If you haven’t had a crêpe before, Winteregg described it as “a very thin pancake with simple ingredients that is best eaten hot.”

Oh Crêpe is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, visit Oh Crêpe’s Facebook page (@ohcrepetroy) or TikTok page (@ohcrepetroy).