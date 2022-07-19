BreakingNews
New Starbucks opens in Schuster Center
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Garlic Fest is back Saturday ‘for a stinking good time’ with garlic ice cream, beer for first time

Garlic hangs in the barn at Thaxton's Organic Garlic on Wednesday, July 20, 2016, in Hudson, Ohio. Fred Thaxton grows 11 varieties of organic garlic at the farm. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)

Combined ShapeCaption
Garlic hangs in the barn at Thaxton's Organic Garlic on Wednesday, July 20, 2016, in Hudson, Ohio. Fred Thaxton grows 11 varieties of organic garlic at the farm. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
47 minutes ago

If you’re looking “for a stinking good time,” look no further! 🧄

Garlic Fest is returning to Carrol High School on Saturday with two new garlic-inspired items and a new event.

Steve Milano, a co-organizer of Garlic Fest told Dayton.com there will be garlic ice cream by Patriot Youth Wrestling and a garlic beer keg tapping at 2 p.m. by Branch and Bone Artisan Ales.

He explained that the festival has never had garlic-inspired ice cream or beer. Branch and Bone Artisan Ales, located at 905 Wayne Avenue in Dayton, brewed a special one-time-only garlic keg for the festival, Milano said.

ExploreNew Starbucks opens in Schuster Center

Another new thing at the festival is the Mamma DiSalvo’s meatball eating contest kicking off at 3 p.m. Those who sign up will compete for a Mamma DiSalvo’s gift card by seeing who can eat the most meatballs in two minutes.

The free, family friendly event will feature 19 food vendors, beer trucks, cooking demos with free tastes, nearly 40 craft vendors, live music, gambling, a bourbon raffle, dunk tank and two eating contests.

Some of the other garlic-inspired food at the festival includes garlic chicken strips, garlic cheeseburgers, roasted corn with garlic butter, garlic parmesan fries, garlic sticky rips, garlic herb pizza, garlic lo mein, garlic bread, garlic kettle corn and much more.

“I’m looking forward to the tapping of the garlic keg and also to see the huge array of foods. It’s a great place for people to enjoy that,” Milano said.

The Garlic Fest is from 1 to 10 p.m. at 4524 Linden Avenue in Dayton. Air conditioned seating will be available.

ExploreEl Meson to celebrate 44th anniversary with dishes from each generation

Schedule of events:

1:30 to 3 p.m. - The Lacey Jane Band classic rock and roll music

2 p.m. - Garlic beer keg tapping Branch and Bone Artisan Ales

3 p.m. - Mamma DiSalvo’s meatball eating contest

4 p.m. - Chef Summer Key cooks black garlic and wild mushroom risotto topped with bay scallop piccata

4:30 p.m. - Stephanie Ehring cooks. Dish to be announced day of festival.

5 to 7 p.m. - Junior and Guitar Mike acoustic rock and roll, country music

7 p.m. - Melanie Cedargren, owner of The Spicy Olive in Oakwood, cooks with her garlic olive oil and pesto olive oil

7:30 p.m. - Garlic clove eating contest: Winner receives $100 cash prize

8 p.m. - 2022 Dayton Garlic Hall of Fame Induction

To sign up for the eating contests or for more information, visit www.garlicfestdayton.com.

ExploreYellow Springs chef now co-owner of popular farm-to-table restaurant

In Other News
1
Depression-era drama ‘Every Livin’ Soul’ wins Dayton Playhouse...
2
New Starbucks opens in Schuster Center
3
El Meson to celebrate 44th anniversary with dishes from each generation
4
Elevation Worship Summer Tour coming to Nutter Center next month
5
Graeter’s Ice Cream scooping fourth bonus flavor of the summer

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top