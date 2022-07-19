Garlic Fest is back Saturday ‘for a stinking good time’ with garlic ice cream, beer for first time

If you’re looking “for a stinking good time,” look no further! 🧄
Garlic Fest is returning to Carrol High School on Saturday with two new garlic-inspired items and a new event.
Steve Milano, a co-organizer of Garlic Fest told Dayton.com there will be garlic ice cream by Patriot Youth Wrestling and a garlic beer keg tapping at 2 p.m. by Branch and Bone Artisan Ales.
He explained that the festival has never had garlic-inspired ice cream or beer. Branch and Bone Artisan Ales, located at 905 Wayne Avenue in Dayton, brewed a special one-time-only garlic keg for the festival, Milano said.
Another new thing at the festival is the Mamma DiSalvo’s meatball eating contest kicking off at 3 p.m. Those who sign up will compete for a Mamma DiSalvo’s gift card by seeing who can eat the most meatballs in two minutes.
The free, family friendly event will feature 19 food vendors, beer trucks, cooking demos with free tastes, nearly 40 craft vendors, live music, gambling, a bourbon raffle, dunk tank and two eating contests.
Some of the other garlic-inspired food at the festival includes garlic chicken strips, garlic cheeseburgers, roasted corn with garlic butter, garlic parmesan fries, garlic sticky rips, garlic herb pizza, garlic lo mein, garlic bread, garlic kettle corn and much more.
“I’m looking forward to the tapping of the garlic keg and also to see the huge array of foods. It’s a great place for people to enjoy that,” Milano said.
The Garlic Fest is from 1 to 10 p.m. at 4524 Linden Avenue in Dayton. Air conditioned seating will be available.
Schedule of events:
1:30 to 3 p.m. - The Lacey Jane Band classic rock and roll music
2 p.m. - Garlic beer keg tapping Branch and Bone Artisan Ales
3 p.m. - Mamma DiSalvo’s meatball eating contest
4 p.m. - Chef Summer Key cooks black garlic and wild mushroom risotto topped with bay scallop piccata
4:30 p.m. - Stephanie Ehring cooks. Dish to be announced day of festival.
5 to 7 p.m. - Junior and Guitar Mike acoustic rock and roll, country music
7 p.m. - Melanie Cedargren, owner of The Spicy Olive in Oakwood, cooks with her garlic olive oil and pesto olive oil
7:30 p.m. - Garlic clove eating contest: Winner receives $100 cash prize
8 p.m. - 2022 Dayton Garlic Hall of Fame Induction
To sign up for the eating contests or for more information, visit www.garlicfestdayton.com.
