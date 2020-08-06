Geez Grill & Pub now hiring ahead of its 1st move in 26 years

Geez Grill & Pub is now hiring as it gears up for its first move since opening in 1994.
The family-owned restaurant that is still open and operating at its current location at at 5841 Far Hills Ave. is relocating to the former Ruby Tuesday restaurant at 6061 Far Hills Ave. in the Washington Square Shopping Center in Washington Twp.
The restaurant’s current location is tucked into a retail center with no street visibility, and owner Nick Giallombardo has said Geez outgrew its kitchen years ago. Giallombardo plans to continue to operate Geez at its current location while making improvements to the new space, then relocate the restaurant in late summer or early fall.
Geez currently employs 50, and Giallombardo has said he expects that number to rise to about 70 eventually. Those who wish to apply can pick up an application from a box at the front door of the new restaurant location on Far Hills Avenue at Whipp Road, Giallombardo said Thursday,Aug. 6.
News of the relocation was very well received by customers who commented on the Geez Grill & Pub Facebook page following the announcement.
“This is a great location and an excellent addition to the Washington (Square) shopping center! Smart move,” one commenter wrote.
Another customer wrote, “Now the restaurant ambiance will match the level of excellence that is done in your kitchen.”
Geez was founded by Steve “Poppa G” Giallombardo, who passed away in 2017 at the age of 89; his wife Maxine, the matriarch of the family that included nine children; and Nick, who is the second-youngest of those nine children. Multiple members of the family work at the restaurant.
Ruby Tuesday shut down the Far Hills Avenue restaurant on March 30, 2020, ending a 15-year run at that location. The property in front of a Dorothy Lane Market store has housed a restaurant for several decades. Frisch’s operated a restaurant there for many years before shutting it down and relocating it in 1993. A Perkins restaurant opened at the site for about five years before it closed in 2002, then its former manager went on to open his own place, RJ’s Metropolitan restaurant, at the site for about three years prior to Ruby Tuesday’s opening in 2005.