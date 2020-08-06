Geez Grill & Pub now hiring ahead of its 1st move in 26 years

“This is a great location and an excellent addition to the Washington (Square) shopping center! Smart move,” one commenter wrote.

Another customer wrote, “Now the restaurant ambiance will match the level of excellence that is done in your kitchen.”

Geez was founded by Steve “Poppa G” Giallombardo, who passed away in 2017 at the age of 89; his wife Maxine, the matriarch of the family that included nine children; and Nick, who is the second-youngest of those nine children. Multiple members of the family work at the restaurant.

Ruby Tuesday shut down the Far Hills Avenue restaurant on March 30, 2020, ending a 15-year run at that location. The property in front of a Dorothy Lane Market store has housed a restaurant for several decades. Frisch’s operated a restaurant there for many years before shutting it down and relocating it in 1993. A Perkins restaurant opened at the site for about five years before it closed in 2002, then its former manager went on to open his own place, RJ’s Metropolitan restaurant, at the site for about three years prior to Ruby Tuesday’s opening in 2005.