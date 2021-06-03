Get ready for National Doughnut Day! Here’s your guide to free treats and scrumptious deals

Let’s indulge and celebrate the doughnut.
National Doughnut Day is Friday, June 4 and local shops and bakeries have specials lined up.
Glazed, powdered, cake or cruller — here are some deals that can be found across Dayton and our surrounding area.
🍩 Dunkin’
On National Doughnut Day, Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide are offering guests a free classic donut of their choice with the purchase of any beverage, while supplies last.
Classic doughnut favorites include Boston Kreme, Glazed, Glazed Chocolate, Jelly Filled, and more.
There are a half dozen Dunkin’ locations in the Dayton-area. You can find them here.
🍩 Duck Donuts
Visit Duck Donuts and they will help you celebrate with a free donut — no purchase necessary.
The sweet offer is good for bare, cinnamon sugar or powdered sugar donuts.
Duck Donuts is located at 1200 Brown St. in Dayton and 5635 Deerfield Blvd. in Mason.
🍩 Ashley’s Pastry Shop
Theresa Hammons, the owner of Ashley’s Pastry Shop, 21 Park St. in Oakwood, is commemorating National Doughnut Day a little differently this year.
Stop by the shop, make a purchase, and you may find a mystery gift certificate hidden inside your box of goodies. The gift certificates are for baked goods and gifts from local toy shops.
Hammons is also debuting two new treats Friday. Patrons can expect a strawberry cake doughnut with strawberry glaze icing and a blueberry cake doughnut made with fresh blueberries and butter vanilla glaze.
🍩 Jubie’s Creamery
For the second year Jubie’s Creamery is joining forces with a local doughnut institution. A doughnut sundae made using a classic glazed doughnut from Bill’s Donut Shop and topped with your favorite flavor from Jubie’s will be available Friday while supplies last.
Jubie’s Creamy is located at 471 W. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd. in Fairborn.
🍩 Bill’s Donuts
In honor of National Doughnut Day, Bill’s Donuts, 268 Main St. in Centerville, will give away one free chocolate cherry chip doughnut per customer.
The giveaway starts at 7 a.m. and will go on until supplies last.
Credit: Tom Gilliam
🍩 The Donut Haus
The Donut Haus, 305 W. Central Ave. in Springboro, will be celebrating National Doughnut Day by offering one free doughnut with any purchase of a dozen donuts.
The Donut Haus’ sister store, Bear Creek Donuts, 80 S. Main St. in Miamisburg, is offering the same scrumptious deal.
🍩 Donut Palace
Donut Palace is offering a dozen glazed doughnuts for $5 to commemorate National Doughnut Day.
The bakery has two locations, 5115 Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights and 5264 Salem Ave. in Trotwood.
🍩 Jim’s Donuts
Customers of Jim’s Donut Shop, 122 E. National Rd. in Vandalia, can get a free doughnut with a beverage purchase.
🍩 Purely Sweet Bakery
Pop into Purely Sweet Bakery this Friday, 3375 Dayton Xenia Rd in Beavercreek, to pick up a pack of gluten free mini doughnuts.
A pack of four ($2) comes in Dutch chocolate, strawberry, lemon and buckeye flavors.
🍩 Stan the Donut Man
Stan the Donut Man, 1441 Wilmington Ave., has a baker’s dozen special this year. Come in between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m. to receive an extra doughnut with a purchase of a dozen. The offer excludes specialty donuts.
Credit: Krispy Kreme Doughnuts
🍩 Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme has two offers to take advantage of on National Doughnut Day.
Visitors to any location — the closest is at 7783 Tylersville Rd. in West Chester — can have any doughnut for free on June 4 to commemorate the day.
If you’ve been vaccinated bring in your COVID-19 vaccination record card and also receive a free Original Glazed Doughnut.