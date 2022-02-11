Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Girl Scout Cookie and wine pairing planned at local vineyard

Olde Schoolhouse Vineyard & Winery, located at 152 State Rt. 726 N Eaton, is hosting a Girl Scout Cookies & Wine Pairing event on Sat., Feb. 26 at 2 p.m. The event costs $20 per person and includes the pairing, plus a box of cookies to take home.

Credit: Contributed

caption arrowCaption
Olde Schoolhouse Vineyard & Winery, located at 152 State Rt. 726 N Eaton, is hosting a Girl Scout Cookies & Wine Pairing event on Sat., Feb. 26 at 2 p.m. The event costs $20 per person and includes the pairing, plus a box of cookies to take home.

Credit: Contributed

What to Know
By Sarah Franks
1 hour ago

It might not be milk and cookies, but it might just be better.

Olde Schoolhouse Vineyard & Winery, located at 152 State Rt. 726 N Eaton, is hosting a Girl Scout Cookies & Wine Pairing event on Sat., Feb. 26 at 2 p.m. The event costs $20 per person and includes the pairing, plus a box of cookies to take home.

“We thought it would be a fun experience to pair Olde Schoolhouse wines with some of our favorite Girl Scout cookies,” said Angela Zdobinski, owner at Olde Schoolhouse. “Wine tastings are a fun way to try different wines that you may not normally buy. Adding Girl Scout cookies are just an added bonus, plus we get to help support a Girl Scout Troop as well.”

ExploreIT’S BACK: Dayton brewery’s annual Undie Run returns downtown

Anyone interested can call the vineyard at 937-472-9463 to register or visit the winery in-person to register.

The Eaton winery is Preble County’s first winery, and is located in an original 1890s, one-room brick schoolhouse. Situated on two acres of vineyard property, the winery features more than 20 wines available for tasting.

You must be 21 or older to participate in the event. Reservations close on Feb. 24.

In Other News
1
BENGALS: Treats, cocktail specials and more, what to know before...
2
JUST IN: Sistine Chapel exhibition extends in Beavercreek
3
Dayton-area artists receive excellence awards from Ohio Arts Council
4
‘Jeopardy!’ champ Amy Schneider quits day job
5
Dayton’s Dangerous Dames to be honored for impactful contributions

About the Author

Follow Sarah Franks on twitter

Sarah joined the Dayton Daily News team in fall of 2019 covering general assignment. Since then, Sarah has covered the higher education beat, authored a daily COVID-19 column and currently covers Greene County.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top