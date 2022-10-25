Gluten Free Night happening Wednesdays at Yellow Cab Tavern

They explained that at the beginning of the pandemic they started winding down their optical shop in Columbia, South Carolina. In January 2020 they bought an existing food truck and began to craft it into an artistic vision inspired by some of their favorite restaurants and chefs.

Catherine and Mark are both gluten intolerant, so they have dedicated their food truck to food that respects gluten sensitivity. Their menu features comfort classics like Pulled Pork BBQ Mac and Cheese, Chicken Pot Pie Bowl and the Pork and Sauerkraut Bowl.

In the past, Hot Dish has partnered with Yellow Cab Tavern at events like the Champion City BRUNCH Food Truck Rally, Come Together 2022 (a Beatles Tribute) and the Dayton Mac and Cheese festival.

“Through these times together we have come to truly appreciate the opportunities that Yellow Cab offers the Dayton community (from food trucks to bands to unique events, etc.),” the owners said. “Hot Dish loves that Yellow Cab has grabbed onto its vision of creating a gluten free space for the Dayton community and is excited about the future.”

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

The Pizza Bandit will continue to be on site weekly Tuesday through Sunday. Johnson said they always offer gluten free and gluten free vegan 10 inch pizzas and salads.

In addition to Gluten Free Night, Yellow Cab Tavern hosts general knowledge trivia every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Yellow Cab Tavern is always open to hosting food trucks year round in addition to food truck rallies and specialty food fests, Johnson said.

For more information about Yellow Cab Tavern, visit www.yellowcabtavern.com or the venue’s Facebook page.

For more information about Hot Dish, visit the food truck’s Facebook page.