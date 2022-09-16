dayton-daily-news logo
X

Graeter’s app holders can redeem a free cone this weekend

Graeter’s Ice Cream is celebrating its annual Cones for the Cure campaign with a free sugar cone of Elena’s Blueberry Pie for app holders (file photo). NICK GRAHAM

Combined ShapeCaption
Graeter’s Ice Cream is celebrating its annual Cones for the Cure campaign with a free sugar cone of Elena’s Blueberry Pie for app holders (file photo). NICK GRAHAM

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
1 hour ago

Graeter’s Ice Cream is celebrating its annual Cones for the Cure campaign with a free sugar cone for app holders of a special flavor supporting a great cause.

Sweet Rewards loyalty members on the Graeter’s app are eligible for a free single dip sugar cone of Elena’s Blueberry Pie ice cream now through Sunday, Sept. 18. When redeeming the free cone, rewards members will be able to make a donation directly to The Cure Starts Now.

ExploreYoung’s Jersey Dairy kicks off pick your own pumpkins this weekend

According to Graeter’s website, the company formed a partnership with The Cure Starts Now after being inspired by the story of Elena Desserich. The Cure Starts Now is an international charity originally founded in her honor to help raise awareness and funding for pediatric cancer research.

“Elena can never wear enough pink, always writes her name backwards on purpose, and always eats her vegetables first,” the website said. “She taught a community how to love and how to live.”

ExploreDayton area coffee shops feature fall menus offering pumpkin, lumberjack, apple-inspired drinks

Since teaming up in 2009, Graeter’s, with the help of area supporters, has raised over $1,250,000 with the Cones for the Cure event.

Graeter’s hopes to raise $220,000 this year.

For more information about The Cure Starts Now or to make a donation, visit www.conesforthecure.org.

In Other News
1
Bibibop Asian Grill plans to open Washington Twp. restaurant next year
2
Young’s Jersey Dairy kicks off pick your own pumpkins this weekend
3
Dayton poet Sierra Leone to write poem for new WYSO headquarters
4
Brim on Fifth celebrates 10-year anniversary Saturday
5
Xenia brothers finish part of top 3 of ‘America’s Got Talent’

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top