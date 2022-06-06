Graeter’s Ice Cream releases second bonus flavor of the summer

A cold version of a wintery drink turned into an ice cream flavor. Graeter’s Ice Cream has released its second bonus flavor of the summer.
The ice cream shop is now scooping... Frozen Hot Chocolate ☕🍫.
Frozen Hot Chocolate is described as a combination of rich milk chocolate ice cream, marshmallows and a hint of spice.
NOW SCOOPING: FROZEN HOT CHOCOLATE— Graeter's Ice Cream (@graeters) June 6, 2022
It’s our second Bonus Flavor this summer! Stop in for a taste of rich milk chocolate ice cream with marshmallows and a hint of spice! #SweetSummerFlavors pic.twitter.com/VeAUPRGnnv
The bonus flavor is the second of five limited edition flavors of the summer. The first limited edition flavor, Strawberry Cheesecake, was released in May.
“Each Bonus Flavor is considered a ‘Limited Time Only’ flavor, and once the flavor is gone from scoop shops and online, the flavor is retired for the year,” Graeter’s Ice Cream said.
Guests can find the flavor at their local scoop shops, the Graeter’s app or the Graeter’s online store.
Frozen Hot Chocolate is available in all Graeter’s Ice Cream locations throughout Ohio, Chicago, Pittsburgh, Indianapolis and Kentucky.
