Graeter’s Ice Cream scooping fourth bonus flavor of the summer

Graeter’s Ice Cream has announced its second to last bonus flavor of the summer.
Candy Bar Chip is described as a combination of rich peanut nougat ice cream with candied peanuts and milk chocolate chips.
Now Scooping: Candy Bar Chip 🍫🍫 pic.twitter.com/nLZUFfCQ4L— Graeter's Ice Cream (@graeters) July 18, 2022
The bonus flavor is the fourth of five limited edition flavors of the summer. The first limited edition flavor, Strawberry Cheesecake, was released in May, followed by Frozen Hot Chocolate in early June and Churro in late June.
“Each Bonus Flavor is considered a ‘Limited Time Only’ flavor, and once the flavor is gone from scoop shops and online, the flavor is retired for the year,” Graeter’s Ice Cream said.
Guests can find the flavor at their local scoop shops, the Graeter’s app or the Graeter’s online store.
