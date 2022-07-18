Graeter’s Ice Cream scooping fourth bonus flavor of the summer

The bonus flavor is the fourth of five limited edition flavors of the summer. The first limited edition flavor, Strawberry Cheesecake, was released in May, followed by Frozen Hot Chocolate in early June and Churro in late June.

“Each Bonus Flavor is considered a ‘Limited Time Only’ flavor, and once the flavor is gone from scoop shops and online, the flavor is retired for the year,” Graeter’s Ice Cream said.