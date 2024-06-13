Guide to Juneteenth events across Dayton region

Friday, June 14

A Juneteenth Speaker Jam will take place from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Dayton Metro Library’s Northwest Branch, 2410 Philadelphia Drive. The event will feature community leaders, discussions and light hors d’oeuvres.

Saturday, June 15

Levitt Pavilion, located at 134 S. Main St. in downtown Dayton, is once again at the forefront of the festivities with its fourth annual Juneteenth event slated Saturday, June 15. A community-curated opening ceremonies will begin at 5:30 p.m. followed by a free concert at 7 p.m. from Grammy nominees E.U., pioneers of Washington, D.C.’s go-go sound.

Tuesday, June 18

Sinclair Community College’s Juneteenth Celebration will take place from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Sinclair Conference Center, Building 12, 444 W. Third St.

Spearheaded by Sinclair’s Chief Diversity Officer, Michael Carter, this event will include a free lunch and program. This year’s celebration will feature Timothy Askew, author of “Cultural Hegemony and African American Patriotism: An Analysis of the Song ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing.’”

To register or more information, visit sinclair.edu/events/article/workshops-conferences-special-events/juneteenth-celebration1.

Wednesday, June 19

Dayton Contemporary Dance Company’s Juneteenth Celebration and Fundraiser will take place from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at The Brightside , 905 E. Third St. Local art inspired by the dancers and their work will be auctioned off. A variety of entertainment and activities are also in store, including performances by DCDC and other local performers along with raffle prizes, a Phat & Rich food truck, a cash bar, and live painting.

Presale $15 tickets are available online at venuepilot.co/events/102509/orders/new#/. Tickets are $20 on the day of the event.

Sunday, June 23

Regal Rhythms Poetry presents Kettering Health’s Juneteenth “A Freedom Celebration” from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at Sinclair Community College, Building 12, 444 W Third Street. This free, family-friendly event is hosted by MoPoetry Phillips and will feature performances by: jazz renaissance band, SoL; Bi-Okoto African Dancers, songstress Shree Phillips; spoken word performances by A Slate, Gifted, Zeda Stew, and Victoria Pepperoni; and special guest, Michael Carter. Refreshments are included.

HUBER HEIGHTS

Sunday, June 16

The City of Huber Heights’ Culture and Diversity Citizen Action Commission (HHCDCAC) will host the third annual Juneteenth Music Festival at the Eichelberger Amphitheater from 4-9 p.m. Parking and admission into the festival is free. Local musical acts and many Black-owned food truck proprietors and retail vendors will be on hand.

Community members will have a unique opportunity to hear some of the Dayton area’s best musical acts, with Gemstone as the headliner. Additional talent will include Ric Sexton and Friends, Luther Suede, Rhonda Sumlin, and DJ Oscar.

Food trucks will be present during the entire festival and include Norman’s Bakery, First Bite Catering, Diamond Daiquiris, and Courtlands BBQ. Retail vendors are expected to include Cakez by Da Pound, My Chocolate Company, Razor Sharp Salon & Barbershop, Chozen, Razor Sharp Moving and Service, Nae’s Treats, Bout That Light LLC, KC Jewels, ABWA Polaris Huber Heights, Adeaze’ Custom Designs, Homework Café, Kandles by Ki, and the City of Huber Heights Parks and Recreation department.

Community members are invited to bring lawn chairs or blankets. The Eichelberger Amphitheater is located at 8625 Brandt Pike.

KETTERING

Tuesday, June 18

Rosewood Arts Center, 2655 Olson Drive, is hosting a film screening, speakers and art activities in conjunction with the Fraze Juneteenth Festival the following day. The evening, slated from 5-8 p.m. is themed on creativity and freedom, particularly focusing on the works of author Nikki Giovanni.

For more information, visit playkettering.org/event/juneteenth-celebrating-freedom-in-kettering/.

Wednesday, June 19

Juneteenth in Kettering will be held from 5-8 p.m. at Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd. The free, family-friendly event will feature live music from Luv Locz Experiment, food trucks, local vendors, crafts for children and more.

For more information, call 937-296-3302 or visit fraze.com.

SPRINGBORO

Wednesday, June 19 and Saturday, June 22

Springboro’s fourth annual commemoration of Juneteenth will begin Wednesday with a community blood drive hosted by the Solvita Blood Center as well as a community symposium presented by Michael Carter and Sinclair Community College at Southwest Church, 150 Remick Blvd. There will also be a Juneteenth party and live music event on Saturday featuring performances, local vendors, food trucks, giveaways and more from 12-7 p.m. at North Park Amphitheater, 195 Tamarack Trail.

For more information, visit springborojuneteenth.com.