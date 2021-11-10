HAPPENING NOW: Carillon Brewing and Chicago Brewseum collaborate for open house event celebrating women

The female staff members at Carillon Historical Park are taking the lead to bring back a historical ale.
Carillon Brewing Co. is teaming up with the Chicago Brewseum today, Nov. 10, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for a special Open House Brew Day and ale release to celebrate the role of women in brewing history.
“Female staff members of Carillon Historical Park will be taking the lead to bring to life an 1831 Wind Malt Coriander Ale,” according to Carillon Brewing. “Family Receipts Or Practical Guide For the Husbandman and Housewife, published in 1831, is the source we use to recreate this recipe. We will be brewing this version of the recipe with locally produced wind-malt, coriander seed, and hops grown in our living history gardens. We will also be opening our brew house to the public for the day to allow guests to get a closer look at the brewing process.”
A first batch of the 1831 Wind Malt Coriander Ale was brewed ahead of the event. The ale is a limited release, however, it will be around for a little while at the brewery on draft and in casks.
As part of the free open house event, the brewery will be open during its regular hours, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and guests are encouraged to get up close and personal with the brewing area inside as the second batch is brewed today. Industry experts will be on-site throughout the day, including kettle makers, malt makers, beer judge experts and more.
The event is a chance for beer and history fans to interact with experts they might not usually have access to, said Kyle Spears, head brewer at Carillon Brewing Co.
The entire event will be live-streamed on chicagobrewseum.org.
Chicago Brewseum is a non-profit cultural organization that hosts in-person and virtual programs in addition to exhibitions with international partners. Its mission is to highlight the dynamic culture and innovative history of one of the world’s most vibrant industries.
